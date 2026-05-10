Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,600 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Oracle by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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