Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,360 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.29% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $56.44 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $16,289,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,980. This trade represents a 97.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher John Kenney sold 2,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $166,564.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $284,260.19. This represents a 36.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 296,707 shares of company stock valued at $17,845,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80 to $82 and reaffirmed an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. RBC price target update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80 to $82 and reaffirmed an rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Xenon reported Q1 2026 earnings of -$1.17 per share , matching analyst expectations and reducing uncertainty around the quarter. The company also said it provided a business update alongside the results. Q1 2026 financial results and business update

Xenon reported , matching analyst expectations and reducing uncertainty around the quarter. The company also said it provided a business update alongside the results. Neutral Sentiment: Needham & Company lowered its price target slightly from $80 to $78 but kept a buy rating, which still points to substantial upside from current levels. Needham price target update

Needham & Company lowered its price target slightly from $80 to $78 but kept a rating, which still points to substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshot are drawing investor attention, but no additional major surprise was highlighted in the available items. Q1 2026 earnings call transcript

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xenon Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xenon Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here