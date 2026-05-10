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Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Raises Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Target logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its Target stake by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, adding 23,300 shares to bring its total to 87,300 shares valued at about $8.53 million.
  • Target also saw continued support from other large institutional investors, with firms like Vanguard, State Street, and others raising their positions; overall, institutions and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.04, while Target shares recently traded above that level at $125.18.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,300 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings in Target were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,690,262,000 after buying an additional 286,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,377,031,000 after buying an additional 911,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Target by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer's stock worth $453,050,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Target by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,163 shares of the retailer's stock worth $350,742,000 after buying an additional 360,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,309,746 shares of the retailer's stock worth $296,884,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Target from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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