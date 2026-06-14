Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Makes New $100.33 Million Investment in Navan, Inc. $NAVN

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,874,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,332,000. Navan accounts for 19.5% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd owned 2.36% of Navan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,540,000. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,848,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Navan from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Navan from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Navan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Navan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.64.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navan news, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of Navan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 549,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,094,870.20. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of Navan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $424,190.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 538,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,637,663.44. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500 over the last three months. 63.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navan Stock Down 11.9%

NASDAQ NAVN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. Navan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Navan, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Navan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

About Navan

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Further Reading

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