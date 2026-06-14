Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Makes New $100.33 Million Investment in Navan, Inc. $NAVN

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,874,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,332,000. Navan accounts for 19.5% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd owned 2.36% of Navan at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,540,000. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,848,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Navan from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Navan from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Navan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Navan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.64.
Get Our Latest Report on Navan
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Navan news, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of Navan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 549,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,094,870.20. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of Navan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $424,190.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 538,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,637,663.44. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500 over the last three months. 63.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Navan Stock Down 11.9%
NASDAQ NAVN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. Navan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Navan, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Navan News
Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Navan posted a blowout fiscal Q1 2027 with revenue up 40% year over year, gross bookings up 50%, and a surprise profit, suggesting strong execution and continued share gains in corporate travel. Navan Inc. Roars into Q1 2027 with Record-Breaking Performance
- Positive Sentiment: The company raised its revenue outlook after the quarter, reflecting strong enterprise customer demand and momentum in its travel platform. Navan raises revenue forecast amid enterprise client growth, strong demand
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more bullish, including Jefferies, Citigroup, Bank of America, Citizens JMP, Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO, with multiple higher price targets reinforcing the post-earnings rally. Navan, Inc. Class A (NAVN) Gets a Buy from Jefferies
- Positive Sentiment: Reports noted unusually heavy call-option buying, which can signal rising trader expectations for further upside. Why Navan Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighted that Navan’s valuation remains rich after the rally, so some of the good news may already be priced in. Navan's Q1 Growth Impresses, But Valuation Is Very Expensive
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage emphasized the company’s improving market share and AI-driven product enhancements, which support the bullish narrative but are more confirmatory than new catalysts. How Navan gained market share and climbed back to its IPO price
About Navan
(Free Report
)
Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.
Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Navan, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navan wasn't on the list.
While Navan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.
Get This Free Report
"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.