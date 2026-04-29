Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,310 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $240.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $230.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.49. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank sharply raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for VLO (now calling for materially higher earnings than consensus) and maintains a "Sector Outperform" stance — this boosts investor earnings expectations and supports the stock. Scotiabank note

Scotiabank sharply raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for VLO (now calling for materially higher earnings than consensus) and maintains a "Sector Outperform" stance — this boosts investor earnings expectations and supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target (from $247 to $255), signaling incremental upside from broker‑model revisions even while keeping a neutral/hold rating — positive for near‑term sentiment. TD Cowen price target

TD Cowen raised its price target (from $247 to $255), signaling incremental upside from broker‑model revisions even while keeping a neutral/hold rating — positive for near‑term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Zacks) lists Valero among names likely to beat upcoming results, reinforcing a buy‑the‑rumor sentiment ahead of the quarter and supporting demand for the shares. Earnings beat preview

Analyst commentary (Zacks) lists Valero among names likely to beat upcoming results, reinforcing a buy‑the‑rumor sentiment ahead of the quarter and supporting demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks/Yahoo insights on Q1 metrics highlight where Street projections focus (refining margins, throughput, inventories) — useful for gauging whether reported results meet revised expectations but not a direct catalyst by itself. Q1 projections

Zacks/Yahoo insights on Q1 metrics highlight where Street projections focus (refining margins, throughput, inventories) — useful for gauging whether reported results meet revised expectations but not a direct catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces discussing overall analyst ratings and whether Wall Street consensus matters for VLO are circulating; they summarize mixed broker views but mostly contextual rather than newsworthy catalysts. Analyst coverage roundup

Coverage pieces discussing overall analyst ratings and whether Wall Street consensus matters for VLO are circulating; they summarize mixed broker views but mostly contextual rather than newsworthy catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party company coverage (Par Petroleum) appears in the same newsflow but is industry context rather than a direct driver for Valero; monitor sector earnings trends. Par Petroleum note

Third‑party company coverage (Par Petroleum) appears in the same newsflow but is industry context rather than a direct driver for Valero; monitor sector earnings trends. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo coverage flags a shifting narrative: while some analysts raise targets, reporting also highlights a lawsuit and other legal/regulatory scrutiny that injects downside risk and could weigh on sentiment if developments escalate. Narrative & lawsuit news

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,618,080.98. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Valero Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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