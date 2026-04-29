Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.96 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $376.02 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.78 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $384.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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