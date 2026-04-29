Narwhal Capital Management Has $803,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,384 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 64,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of STZ opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is 42.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.14.

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About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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