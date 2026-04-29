Narwhal Capital Management Has $8.24 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PEP opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a 10‑year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Givaudan, Smurfit WestRock and Statkraft to source wind power in Spain—strengthens decarbonization progress, locks energy supply/pricing and supports ESG targets that institutional investors value. PepsiCo VPPA announcement

Signed a 10‑year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Givaudan, Smurfit WestRock and Statkraft to source wind power in Spain—strengthens decarbonization progress, locks energy supply/pricing and supports ESG targets that institutional investors value. Positive Sentiment: CMO signals Walmart Connect is being used as “launch media,” indicating stronger retail-media activation and faster new-product rollouts at a major retail partner—could improve promotional ROI and speed to shelf for new SKUs. PepsiCo CMO / Walmart Connect

CMO signals Walmart Connect is being used as “launch media,” indicating stronger retail-media activation and faster new-product rollouts at a major retail partner—could improve promotional ROI and speed to shelf for new SKUs. Positive Sentiment: Continuing product innovation with a protein push (Quaker Protein Rice Crisps and a MUG Root Beer “Brotein” bundle) to capture higher‑growth, health‑oriented occasions—helps diversify mix and supports margin expansion over time. PepsiCo protein push

Continuing product innovation with a protein push (Quaker Protein Rice Crisps and a MUG Root Beer “Brotein” bundle) to capture higher‑growth, health‑oriented occasions—helps diversify mix and supports margin expansion over time. Positive Sentiment: Reinforced income story—named among elite “Dividend Kings” and featured on lists highlighting stable sales and dividend growth, supporting demand from yield‑focused investors. Dividend king recognition

Reinforced income story—named among elite “Dividend Kings” and featured on lists highlighting stable sales and dividend growth, supporting demand from yield‑focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary remains constructive—recent bullish write‑ups highlight upside at current multiples given stable cash flow and product pipeline. Bullish analysis

Analyst/market commentary remains constructive—recent bullish write‑ups highlight upside at current multiples given stable cash flow and product pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Global marketing push: Mirinda relaunched with a “Smile Please” platform—brand-building activity that supports long‑term awareness but is unlikely to move near‑term results materially. Mirinda global launch

Global marketing push: Mirinda relaunched with a “Smile Please” platform—brand-building activity that supports long‑term awareness but is unlikely to move near‑term results materially. Negative Sentiment: Peer pressure from Coca‑Cola’s stronger Q1 print (KO jumped) could shift investor attention and valuation multiple dynamics in the beverage space, creating short‑term relative weakness risk for PepsiCo. Coca‑Cola Q1 beat

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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