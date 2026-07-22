Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 193.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,737 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Natera worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,981,000. Systrade AG acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,454,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Natera by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 438,857 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $100,538,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total value of $2,389,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,343,009.43. This trade represents a 64.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,062,500. This trade represents a 79.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,872 shares of company stock worth $39,627,696. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $267.18 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $288.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.83.

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

See Also

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