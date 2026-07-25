Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,732 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.83% of Natera worth $238,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Natera by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Natera from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Natera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

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Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $261.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.73 and a beta of 1.51. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $288.04.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total transaction of $818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 134,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,074.70. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. This trade represents a 79.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 178,872 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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