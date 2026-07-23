Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,653 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 44,352 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Natera were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 68.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Natera by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Natera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $264.22 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $288.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of -162.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $237.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $693,564.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 142,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,984,068.55. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total transaction of $2,389,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,343,009.43. The trade was a 64.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 178,872 shares of company stock worth $39,627,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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