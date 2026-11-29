Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,322 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 460,138 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Natera worth $54,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $363.50 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Natera from $460.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Natera from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Chapman sold 3,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.80, for a total value of $1,565,251.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,004,085.80. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 15,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.89, for a total value of $4,955,652.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,859 shares in the company, valued at $36,238,698.51. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 47,056 shares of company stock worth $17,760,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $302.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $371.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.86. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $437.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of -265.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $793.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.54 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic testing services, with a focus on women's health, oncology and organ health. Its tests use DNA analysis, including cell-free DNA found in blood, to provide information that can support clinical care. In women's health, Natera offers Panorama, a noninvasive prenatal screening test, and Horizon, a carrier screening test. Its oncology portfolio includes Signatera, a personalized molecular residual disease test used to monitor cancer.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report