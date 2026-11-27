State Street Corp lowered its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920,566 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 4,476,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $299,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 831 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Argus cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $97.06.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $467.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. National Fuel Gas's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.5550 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a diversified natural gas business founded in 1902 and headquartered in Williamsville, New York. Its operations span natural gas production, gathering and transportation, storage, and local distribution. Through Seneca Resources, the company explores for and produces natural gas, primarily in the Appalachian region. Its pipeline and storage businesses gather, transport, and store natural gas, connecting production areas with markets and other pipeline systems. National Fuel Gas also distributes natural gas to homes and businesses in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

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