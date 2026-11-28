Aventail Capital Group LP decreased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,815 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 379,491 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.5% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.36% of National Fuel Gas worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $7,983,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 75.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 91,770 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $58,343,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NFG stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $467.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.5550 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. National Fuel Gas's payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFG. KeyCorp cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a diversified energy company focused primarily on natural gas. Its operations span natural gas exploration and production, gathering and processing, interstate transportation and storage, and regulated utility service. Through its subsidiaries, the company produces natural gas in the Appalachian region, operates gathering and pipeline infrastructure, and transports and stores gas. Its utility business distributes natural gas to customers in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

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