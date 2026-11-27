Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG - Free Report) by 580.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,389 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 360,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,393 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $75,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 444,507 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 268,822 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 198,844 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company's stock.

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National Grid Transco Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NGG opened at $82.60 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.1433 per share. This represents a yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Grid Transco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NGG

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc, formerly known as National Grid Transco, is an energy infrastructure company formed in 2002 through the merger of National Grid Group and Lattice Group. It adopted the name National Grid plc in 2005. The company owns and operates high-voltage electricity transmission infrastructure in England and Wales, moving power from generators to regional networks and large customers. Its work includes maintaining and upgrading the grid and connecting new energy sources. In the United States, National Grid operates electricity and natural gas distribution networks, primarily in New York and Massachusetts.

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