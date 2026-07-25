National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,731 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of National Health Investors worth $41,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,668,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $127,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 256,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 45,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,996,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NHI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,992.35. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $91.38.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. National Health Investors's payout ratio is currently 118.71%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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