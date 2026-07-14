National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in National Health Investors were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,331 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 818.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,587 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 98,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NHI. Zacks Research downgraded National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 890 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,163,992.35. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. National Health Investors's payout ratio is 118.71%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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