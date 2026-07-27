National HealthCare Corporation $NHC Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.07% of National HealthCare worth $151,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHC. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,787 shares of the company's stock worth $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 556.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 175,873 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director Lisa Piercey purchased 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,862.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,862.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHC

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $225.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.63. National HealthCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $232.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.53.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National HealthCare's payout ratio is 61.89%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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