Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

National HealthCare Corporation $NHC Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
National HealthCare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.07% of National HealthCare worth $151,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHC. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,787 shares of the company's stock worth $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 556.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 175,873 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director Lisa Piercey purchased 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,862.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,862.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHC

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $225.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.63. National HealthCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $232.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.53.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National HealthCare's payout ratio is 61.89%.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in National HealthCare Right Now?

Before you consider National HealthCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National HealthCare wasn't on the list.

While National HealthCare currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines