National HealthCare Corporation $NHC Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of National HealthCare worth $53,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company's stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in National HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,247 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC opened at $225.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.63. National HealthCare Corporation has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $232.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.10%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. National HealthCare's payout ratio is 61.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National HealthCare news, Director Lisa Piercey bought 949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,862.74. Following the acquisition, the director owned 949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,862.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

Further Reading

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