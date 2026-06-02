National Pension Service Acquires 11,233 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in Clorox were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Clorox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 12.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. Clorox's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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