National Pension Service Acquires 13,540 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

National Pension Service increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Iron Mountain worth $42,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,827 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,043. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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