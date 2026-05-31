National Pension Service Buys 15,481 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,119 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $50,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $291.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.8%

Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.77. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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