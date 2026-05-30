National Pension Service Buys 273,065 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

National Pension Service increased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372,125 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 273,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of Ford Motor worth $109,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 190.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,006,776 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,592,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 235.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,654,684 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,209 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally.

Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Barrons article

Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Positive Sentiment: Ford has also been discussed on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce bullish sentiment and keep the stock on traders’ radar. Benzinga article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -38.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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