National Pension Service Buys 36,572 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,584 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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