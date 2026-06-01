National Pension Service Buys 44,429 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

National Pension Service grew its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,511 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $49,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Get Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Regions Financial stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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