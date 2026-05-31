National Pension Service Buys 57,466 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of MetLife worth $83,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 790.0% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company's stock.

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MetLife Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $82.83 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from MetLife's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MetLife's payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Key Headlines Impacting MetLife

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

Positive Sentiment: MetLife announced an expansion of its guaranteed retirement income lineup with a new flexible annuity option, which could support sales growth and reinforce its core insurance/retirement franchise. MetLife Expands Guaranteed Retirement Income Offering with Innovative Flexible Annuity Option

MetLife announced an expansion of its guaranteed retirement income lineup with a new flexible annuity option, which could support sales growth and reinforce its core insurance/retirement franchise. Positive Sentiment: MetLife also added liquidity to an annuity product, another sign it is trying to make its retirement offerings more attractive to customers seeking flexibility and access to funds. MetLife Adds Liquidity To Annuity As Stock Trades Below Estimates

MetLife also added liquidity to an annuity product, another sign it is trying to make its retirement offerings more attractive to customers seeking flexibility and access to funds. Positive Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN issued earnings estimates for MetLife above or near the Street for the next several years, including FY2027 EPS of $10.75 and FY2028 EPS of $12.00, reinforcing confidence in long-term profit growth.

DOWLING & PARTN issued earnings estimates for MetLife above or near the Street for the next several years, including FY2027 EPS of $10.75 and FY2028 EPS of $12.00, reinforcing confidence in long-term profit growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines mentioning “MetLife” were unrelated to the insurer and referred to MetLife Stadium or World Cup coverage, so they are unlikely to materially affect the stock.

Several headlines mentioning “MetLife” were unrelated to the insurer and referred to MetLife Stadium or World Cup coverage, so they are unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: A report that MetLife is clashing with Ares over a struggling football investment could raise some concern about a specific investment exposure, but it appears secondary to the more important product and earnings news. MetLife clashes with Ares over struggling football investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MetLife from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.31.

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About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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