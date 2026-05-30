National Pension Service Buys 67,401 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869,010 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 67,401 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.35% of NXP Semiconductors worth $188,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,828,000 after purchasing an additional 690,277 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,342.2% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 673,403 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 662,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $507,241,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,439,589 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $555,311,000 after purchasing an additional 352,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $321.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $248.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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