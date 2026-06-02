National Pension Service Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

National Pension Service lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 205,452 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in PTC were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PTC by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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PTC Stock Up 4.6%

PTC stock opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. PTC's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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