National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $89,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $147.13 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.02.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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