National Pension Service Has $109.25 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500,558 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,427,265 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.31% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $109,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,504 shares of the company's stock worth $320,295,000 after buying an additional 336,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Palms Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,553,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,608,387 shares of the company's stock worth $112,618,000 after buying an additional 228,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,388 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 934,459 shares of company stock valued at $31,122,931 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

View Our Latest Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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