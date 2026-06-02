National Pension Service Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Reliance were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Reliance by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $270,349,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Get Reliance alerts: Sign Up

Reliance Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $383.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.33. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $386.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $344.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RS

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reliance wasn't on the list.

While Reliance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here