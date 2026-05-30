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National Pension Service Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • National Pension Service increased its Dell Technologies stake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 803,983 shares valued at about $101.2 million. Institutional investors still own a large majority of the company at 76.37%.
  • Dell’s latest earnings were a major beat, with $4.86 EPS and $43.8 billion in revenue, both well above analysts’ expectations. Revenue also jumped 87.5% year over year, reflecting strong demand.
  • The biggest growth driver was AI server demand, with AI-optimized server revenue surging 757% to $16.1 billion and AI orders reaching $24.4 billion. Management responded by raising full-year guidance, while analysts also boosted price targets and ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

National Pension Service raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,983 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $101,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 32.8%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $429.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 324.36%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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