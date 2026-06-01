National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

National Pension Service increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,903 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $42,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 636,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $72,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 748,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $85,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of WEC opened at $111.07 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is 76.05%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.13.

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WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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