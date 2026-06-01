National Pension Service Invests $44.26 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

National Pension Service acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,690,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,260,000. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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