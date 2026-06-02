National Pension Service Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 67,533 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $209,335,000 after buying an additional 97,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 18.5%

HUBS stock opened at $261.35 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.25 and a twelve month high of $611.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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