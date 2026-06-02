National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

National Pension Service reduced its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,729 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 131,778 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,394,000 after buying an additional 319,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,873 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $184,135,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $171.29.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Key lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here