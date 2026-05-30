National Pension Service Purchases 74,156 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861,635 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,156 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.29% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $92,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,278,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.43. The trade was a 42.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,714,218.50. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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