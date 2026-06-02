National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,718 shares of the company's stock after selling 831,046 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 127,843 shares of the company's stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,297 shares of the company's stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.7%

SMCI opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Supermicro introduced new DCBBS blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems, positioning itself for large-scale AI data center builds from 5MW to 1GW and reinforcing its role as a key AI infrastructure supplier. Article Title

Supermicro introduced new DCBBS blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems, positioning itself for large-scale AI data center builds from 5MW to 1GW and reinforcing its role as a key AI infrastructure supplier. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched new server solutions with Intel Xeon 6+ processors, highlighting efficiency gains and lower total cost of ownership for cloud and data center customers. Article Title

The company also launched new server solutions with Intel Xeon 6+ processors, highlighting efficiency gains and lower total cost of ownership for cloud and data center customers. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Super Micro to $44 from $36, showing improved sentiment around the stock even though the firm kept a Neutral rating. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on Super Micro to $44 from $36, showing improved sentiment around the stock even though the firm kept a Neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Reports that a European AI cloud provider selected SMCI’s NVIDIA GPU-accelerated rack-scale systems also support the company’s expanding AI customer base. Article Title

Reports that a European AI cloud provider selected SMCI’s NVIDIA GPU-accelerated rack-scale systems also support the company’s expanding AI customer base. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting SMCI as a long-term winning stock and another article discussing its valuation versus Broadcom are not direct catalysts, but they keep investor interest focused on the name. Article Title Article Title

Coverage noting SMCI as a long-term winning stock and another article discussing its valuation versus Broadcom are not direct catalysts, but they keep investor interest focused on the name. Negative Sentiment: There was also mention of a Taiwan chip-smuggling case involving Super Micro AI servers, which could raise supply-chain or compliance concerns if it attracts further scrutiny. Article Title

There was also mention of a Taiwan chip-smuggling case involving Super Micro AI servers, which could raise supply-chain or compliance concerns if it attracts further scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s strong AI-driven results may also heighten competition in the AI server market, since HPE competes with Super Micro for data center and AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

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