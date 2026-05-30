National Pension Service Sells 1,024,315 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337,852 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 1,024,315 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $86,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 475,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 269.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 379,886 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 277,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 498,120 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:CMG opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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