National Pension Service Sells 9,089 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $66,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after buying an additional 1,185,909 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,009,000 after buying an additional 555,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $309.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 0.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,297.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,337. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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