Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

National Pension Service Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Digital Realty Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Pension Service cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 453,442 shares and leaving it with 499,823 shares worth about $77.3 million.
  • Analysts remain mostly bullish on DLR, with multiple firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.89.
  • Digital Realty reported solid results and a dividend, matching EPS estimates at $0.46 and topping revenue expectations, while declaring a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share payable June 30.
  • Interested in Digital Realty Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 453,442 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $77,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Digital Realty Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines