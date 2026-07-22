National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,235 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 384,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of National Vision worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EYE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 67,980 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EYE

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $545.09 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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