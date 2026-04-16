Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,598 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,803 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,105 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 14,489 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $643.00 price objective (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $595.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $591.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $554.89 and a 200-day moving average of $482.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.04 and a twelve month high of $599.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.47%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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