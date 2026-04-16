Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 251.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $203.26 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.89 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.95.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $203,985.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,753,382.03. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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