Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $15.92 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and described it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks to own, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and described it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks to own, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan-related commentary highlighted the company’s growing use of agentic AI in banking operations, suggesting potential efficiency gains and long-term margin support from automation. Article Title

JPMorgan-related commentary highlighted the company’s growing use of agentic AI in banking operations, suggesting potential efficiency gains and long-term margin support from automation. Positive Sentiment: Recent background earnings remain strong, with JPMorgan having recently beaten consensus on both EPS and revenue, which continues to underpin investor confidence in the stock.

Recent background earnings remain strong, with JPMorgan having recently beaten consensus on both EPS and revenue, which continues to underpin investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s general counsel sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the planned nature of the transaction reduces the likelihood that it signals a negative fundamental change. Article Title

The company’s general counsel sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the planned nature of the transaction reduces the likelihood that it signals a negative fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced JPMorgan research or executives discussing broader market themes, including institutional rebalancing and rate policy, but these were more market commentary than direct company-specific catalysts.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $332.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.61 and a 200-day moving average of $307.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $272.11 and a 12 month high of $338.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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