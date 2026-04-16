Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 24,616 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 270.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,705 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Boeing were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 1.13. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $153.54 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: El Al expanded its Boeing order, agreeing to buy six more 787s — a clear commercial demand win that boosts backlog and future widebody deliveries. Read More.

El Al expanded its Boeing order, agreeing to buy six more 787s — a clear commercial demand win that boosts backlog and future widebody deliveries. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The U.K. government awarded Boeing a three‑year £879 million (~$1.19B) contract to maintain Apache and Chinook helicopters, providing multi‑year, stable defense services revenue. Read More.

The U.K. government awarded Boeing a three‑year £879 million (~$1.19B) contract to maintain Apache and Chinook helicopters, providing multi‑year, stable defense services revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Army awarded Boeing a $324M contract for additional CH-47 Chinook helicopters, adding near‑term military sales and aftermarket work. Read More.

The U.S. Army awarded Boeing a $324M contract for additional CH-47 Chinook helicopters, adding near‑term military sales and aftermarket work. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing is hiring roughly 100–140 factory workers per week — the fastest pace since 2024 — to replace retirees and support higher production rates and new models, which helps execution risk on planned output increases. Read More.

Boeing is hiring roughly 100–140 factory workers per week — the fastest pace since 2024 — to replace retirees and support higher production rates and new models, which helps execution risk on planned output increases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing reported first‑quarter deliveries across commercial and defense programs (including 114 x 737, 15 x 787 and several defense platform deliveries), reinforcing sales momentum into the quarter. Read More.

Boeing reported first‑quarter deliveries across commercial and defense programs (including 114 x 737, 15 x 787 and several defense platform deliveries), reinforcing sales momentum into the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing is evaluating Viasat’s AERA antenna and reached a milestone with SES toward line‑fit multi‑orbit connectivity — a potential aftermarket and line‑fit revenue stream that supports aircraft upgrade monetization. Read More. | Read More.

Boeing is evaluating Viasat’s AERA antenna and reached a milestone with SES toward line‑fit multi‑orbit connectivity — a potential aftermarket and line‑fit revenue stream that supports aircraft upgrade monetization. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: National Airlines took delivery of its first Boeing 777‑200F in Seattle — a routine freighter delivery that supports long‑term commercial freighter demand but has limited market impact by itself. Read More.

National Airlines took delivery of its first Boeing 777‑200F in Seattle — a routine freighter delivery that supports long‑term commercial freighter demand but has limited market impact by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary was mixed after a recent U.K. helicopter announcement, with some outlets noting a slight share reaction — indicative of short‑term trading flows rather than a directional change to fundamentals. Read More.

Market commentary was mixed after a recent U.K. helicopter announcement, with some outlets noting a slight share reaction — indicative of short‑term trading flows rather than a directional change to fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Boeing slowed March jet deliveries (46 vs. 51 prior month) after finding damaged wiring in about 25 737 MAX aircraft — a quality/repair disruption that temporarily constrains delivery cadence. Read More.

Boeing slowed March jet deliveries (46 vs. 51 prior month) after finding damaged wiring in about 25 737 MAX aircraft — a quality/repair disruption that temporarily constrains delivery cadence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect a decline in Boeing’s upcoming reported earnings (consensus forecasts show a FY EPS shortfall), which can pressure the stock ahead of earnings if guidance or margins disappoint. Read More.

Analysts expect a decline in Boeing’s upcoming reported earnings (consensus forecasts show a FY EPS shortfall), which can pressure the stock ahead of earnings if guidance or margins disappoint. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Defense Daily reports the Army may consider alternative contracting instead of a new multi‑year Apache deal — a potential risk to long‑term program visibility and multiyear revenue if pursued. Read More.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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