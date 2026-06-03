Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 158,232 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,400 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Equifax worth $106,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,560 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 34.6% in the third quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equifax by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $197,018,000 after purchasing an additional 163,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Trading Up 1.5%

EFX stock opened at $176.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.47 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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