Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 23,704 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,079 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Landstar System worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 38.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $218.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $224.85.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landstar System from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LSTR

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

See Also

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