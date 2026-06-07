Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 51,273 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Sonoco Products worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,826.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 8,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,619.12. This trade represents a 39.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Harrell III bought 6,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,148.61. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at $507,225.90. This trade represents a 203.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $47.45 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 13.57%.Sonoco Products's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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