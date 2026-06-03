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Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 7,380 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Western Digital logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, adding 7,380 shares to bring its total holding to 372,984 shares worth about $64.3 million.
  • Western Digital reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.72 beating estimates and revenue of $3.34 billion topping expectations; the company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15 from $0.13.
  • Analysts remain broadly upbeat on WDC, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating sitting at “Moderate Buy,” while insider selling was also disclosed recently.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Western Digital.

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,984 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital worth $64,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 229.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 55.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total value of $8,236,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,150 shares in the company, valued at $246,342,096. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total transaction of $1,376,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at $47,366,060.96. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,666. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of WDC stock opened at $563.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $400.87 and its 200 day moving average is $284.43. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $571.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $488.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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